Terrorists abduct LG vice chair, councillors, others in Borno

Boko haram terror group has abducted the Vice Chairman and two councillors of Biu Local Council in the Kamuya-Buni/Yadi area in Borno and Yobe states.



The vice chairman identified as Saidu and the two councillors representing Zarawuyaku and Miringa wards, were elected in the last Saturday’s Local Council elections.



Confirming the incident yesterday in Maiduguri, a credible security source revealed: “Beside the kidnap of three new council officials, an unspecified number of persons were also abducted on Wednesday evening in a Hisbah bus along the same road, while travelling from Potiskum to Biu.



“The abduction along the 130km Damaturu-Biu road occurred on Wednesday, when the elected politicians were travelling from Biu, the council headquarters, to Maiduguri.”



The source further revealed that one of the kidnapped councillors was the former vice chairman of Biu council.



An Miringa community leader appealed to the Borno State Government and security agencies to intensify their efforts in the rescue of the over a dozen captives from Sambisa Forest.



Relatedly, the Buni/Yadi-Miringa area continued to remain a death trap, as many motorists and commuters and farmers were kidnapped and killed by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the last seven years.