Troops arrest suspected kidnapper, informants in Plateau

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE(JTF OPEP), while conducting Operation PEACE SHIELD, have successfully neutralised a kidnapper and arrested suspected informants during a swift response to a kidnapping incident in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Acting on credible intelligence on 15 December 2025, troops responded to a reported kidnapping attempt at a location in Dong community, Jos North LGA. Upon arrival, troops engaged the kidnappers, forcing them to abandon their mission and flee the area.

However, while retreating, the criminals diverted to an adjoining community where they abducted four persons. Troops immediately mobilised in pursuit and engaged the criminals in a firefight, during which one kidnapper was neutralised.

Following the engagement, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle with a magazine and four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from the neutralised kidnapper. Additionally, three suspected informants aiding the kidnappers were arrested.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Media Information Officer (MIO) of JTF Operation Enduring Peace of the Nigerian Army in Jos, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom and shared with Journalists.

He said efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the abducted victims and to apprehend other members of the criminal network involved in the incident.

“The Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE assures the general public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property in Plateau State, and indeed the entire Joint Operations Area (JOA). Troops remain highly motivated, vigilant, and operationally effective, and will continue to take decisive action against all forms of criminality to ensure lasting peace and security in the JOA.”

In other news, Niger State Police Command says on November 4, 2025, at about 5 pm, based on intelligence received, its operatives of FID STS in Niger State arrested one Zuwaira Usman, 35 years, of Pandogari, in Rafi Local Council of the state.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed that the suspect was arrested based on information that she specialised in transporting ammunition for hoodlums.

During interrogation, she revealed that she met one Lawali in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, in September 2025, where they exchanged phone numbers and, in the course of their interaction, Lawali requested that she travel to Warri, Delta State to collect a package for him.

The statement said she claimed that N22,000 was given to her as transport fare by Lawali, and that she proceeded on the journey, pointing out that upon arriving in Abuja, Lawali spoke with the driver and informed him where she would be dropped off in Warri.

Zuwaira further narrated that upon reaching her destination, she met a man on a motorcycle who gave her a sack containing a flask with items to deliver to Lawali. She later identified the man as Ahmed, who also gave her an additional N30,000 for her transport back to Kaduna. She took the item and returned to Abuja, then to Kaduna State.

According to the statement, Zuwaira took the bag to Lawali in Birnin-Gwari, and it was discovered that a total of 2,500 AK-47 ammunition was contained in the flask delivered to Lawali.

The statement added that Ahmed was later intercepted and arrested in Delta State, while efforts are ongoing to arrest Lawali, as investigations intensify.