Two nabbed with narcotics in joint security raids on criminal hideouts in Ibadan

A joint security operation led by the Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, on Wednesday, resulted in the arrest of two suspects found with substances believed to be hard drugs during a coordinated raid on criminal hideouts in the Orita-Challenge area of Ibadan.

The clampdown, carried out by a combined team of the Environmental and Security Taskforce, followed multiple petitions from residents and community leaders over rising cases of robbery, assault, rape and open drug dealing in the area.

Olatunji, who co-led the operation with the Divisional Police Officer of Orita-Challenge, CSP Mavis Jayeola, said several illegal and makeshift structures that had served as shelters for suspected criminal elements were also dismantled.

“We’ve received a lot of petitions from various communities about the nefarious activities happening here. As a responsible and responsive government, we had no choice but to move in and restore public confidence and peace,” he said after the operation.

He disclosed that the occupants had been issued a 30-day notice to vacate the area prior to the enforcement, but many ignored the directive. While only two suspects were arrested with narcotic substances, others were ordered to leave immediately and warned against further acts capable of threatening public peace.

The council boss reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance on criminal activities, stressing that his administration would “leave no stone unturned” to safeguard lives and property across Oluyole.

The Nigeria Police Force has taken custody of the arrested suspects as investigations begin, with prosecution expected upon conclusion.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with Amotekun, Operation Burst, the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence and the Environmental Task Force, in what authorities say is part of a broader strategy to strengthen community safety.

Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in the area, Chief Olayinka Banjo, commended Olatunji’s proactive approach, noting that the ongoing interventions were boosting residents’ confidence in security efforts.

He urged individuals without verifiable identity or legitimate means of livelihood who sleep by roadsides at night to seek formal accommodation.

In other news, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday unveiled the “Grown in Oyo State” Quality Trademark, marking what he described as a major step toward strengthening the state’s agricultural identity, expanding market access for its produce and positioning Oyo as a leading agribusiness hub in West Africa.

The unveiling, held at the 2025 Oyo State International Agribusiness Summit at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, drew global, national and local stakeholders who converged to explore new pathways for agricultural industrialisation in the sub-region.

Makinde said the trademark represents the state’s commitment to ensuring quality, traceability and competitiveness of its agricultural goods in both domestic and international markets.

He reaffirmed that industrialisation, anchored on agribusiness, remains the backbone of his administration’s agenda for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.