Two Ondo varsity students arrested for drugging, raping 20-year-old colleague

The Ondo State Police Command has taken into custody two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in connection with the alleged conspiracy and rape of a 20-year-old female student.

The arrest was confirmed on Monday by the state police spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, who described the case as part of the command’s efforts to strengthen its response to serious crimes.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim was invited to the home of her longtime friend, Queen Sodo, a 19-year-old undergraduate, where she was offered a drink later found to have been spiked with drugs, rendering her unconscious.

DSP Ayanlade stated, “After noticing the victim had become incapacitated, Queen Sodo reportedly left the room, invited her male accomplice, and kept watch while the crime occurred.”

A neighbour, who heard unusual sounds from the apartment, intervened and discovered the victim unconscious with the male suspect present. The victim was immediately taken for medical attention and subsequently transferred to a specialist facility, where she is reported to be recovering.

Both suspects have reportedly confessed to their roles in the incident, providing details of their involvement. Key evidence, including the drug-laced drink, has been recovered and identified by the victim and the suspects.

“The command assures the public that offenders will face the full weight of the law, regardless of familiarity with their victims,” DSP Ayanlade said. He added that the suspects remain in lawful custody and will be transferred to the Gender Desk Office for further investigation and prosecution.

He also urged parents and guardians to educate their children on the risks in personal relationships, emphasising that even long-standing friendships can be exploited for criminal purposes.