Why we arrested Regina Daniels’ brother — FCT Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has provided an account of the circumstances that led to the arrest and arraignment of Samuel Ojeogwu, also known as Sammy West, the brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokesperson, said officers received a petition on October 28, 20025 alleging several offences including criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft and cyber-bullying against Samuel and three others.

According to the police, several invitations were extended to Samuel by the Metro Area Command for questioning, but were not honoured.

“Upon receipt of the petition, several invitations were extended to Mr Samuel Ojeogwu by the Metro Area Command for questioning, which were not honoured. Mr. Samuel Ojeogwu was arrested in Lagos on the authority of a duly issued arrest warrant from a competent court, and subsequently conveyed to Abuja for further investigation,” the statement said.

SP Adeh said the investigations concluded with Samuel’s arraignment on Thursday, 6 November 2025, and that the court remanded him in prison pending fulfilment of his bail conditions.

“Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was on November 6, 2025 charged to court for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, and theft. He has been remanded by the court pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions,” the release added.

Local media earlier reported that Regina Daniels had accused her husband’s camp of orchestrating her brother’s detention. In a social-media post, the actress described the situation and the family response: “Two concluded sworn enemies reuniting with no negative ulterior motive other than their daughter’s happiness. And I dare question God for putting me in this situation?”

She said her estranged parents had travelled to Abuja to seek her brother’s release and acknowledged her frustration at the length of his detention: “Sammy’s detainment is taking way too long, but we will get him out even if I have to march there myself and create a storm! Since they want me!”

The FCT Command reiterated its commitment to professional policing and due process as the matter proceeds through the courts.

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has hinted at the possibility of returning to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, amid deepening tensions between both families and ongoing legal disputes.

Weeks after reports of violence and emotional strain in their marriage surfaced, Daniels appeared in a new video on Friday, expressing frustration over her brother’s continued detention and suggesting that reconciliation with her husband might be the only way to secure his release.

Trouble began after a video emerged showing the actress in tears, accusing Nwoko of physical abuse. Her siblings publicly supported her, alleging that the politician had repeatedly assaulted her. Nwoko, however, denied the claims, accusing Daniels of drug and alcohol use that allegedly triggered violent episodes.

Following the controversy, Daniels was seen without her wedding ring and began referring to Nwoko as her former husband. The matter escalated when her brother, Samuel Ojeogwu (popularly known as Sammy West), was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja — an arrest the family claimed was orchestrated by Nwoko. The senator has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

In the Friday video, Daniels voiced her despair, accusing the police of bias.

“I give up! What was my brother’s offence? Fighting for his baby sister because his in-law would always beat her up? I actually accorded the Nigerian police some respect but shame on you all,” she said.

“It’s obvious the highest bidder always wins. Now I’m crippled! I will return if that’s the only way — do whatever he says, get injected to be like a zombie, get locked up and raped in the house. Only then will my brother return.

Because by law, there is no tangible case against Sammy West! Ned Nwoko is bigger than the whole of Nigeria, that’s what this means. We lost — or rather, I lost!”