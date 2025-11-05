Woman nabbed for allegedly faking own kidnap, demanding N5m ransom from husband

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a woman, Chioma Ezebie Adaniken, for allegedly staging her own abduction in Benin City.

Adaniken was reportedly apprehended alongside her accomplices at the Etete area of the city.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, in a statement yesterday, said the 27-year-old woman conspired with her cousin and one other suspect to demand N5 million from her husband as ransom.

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that its operatives attached to the New Etete Division, Benin City, have successfully uncovered and apprehended suspects involved in a case of self-kidnapping, following diligent investigation and coordinated intelligence operations,” the statement read.

According to the police, on October 27, 2025, Mr Paul Adaniken of No. 111 Limit Road, off Sapele Road, Benin City, reported that he left his wife, Chioma, and their three-year-old son, Andrea Ojiezelabor, at home before going to his shop. Later, he received a call from an unknown number claiming that his wife and son had been kidnapped and demanding N5 million for their release.

Following the report, detectives from the New Etete Division, in collaboration with the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, launched a full-scale investigation and cyber analysis, which led to the discovery that the purported victim had conspired with others to fake her abduction.

Her cousin, Osita Godfrey, 33, who was initially thought to be helping the investigation, was found to be involved and subsequently arrested. His confession led to the arrest of Adaniken and another suspect, Martins Chidozie, 23.

“All suspects have made useful confessional statements. The ransom of N5 million was recovered, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution,” Ikoedem added.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the officers for their swift action and warned residents against acts capable of breaching public peace, assuring that the command would continue to use intelligence and technology-driven approaches to tackle crime in all forms.