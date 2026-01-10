Insurgents’ supporters must stop now or face consequences, says defence minister

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has strongly warned supporters of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country to stop the dastardly act or face the full consequences of their actions.

Musa gave the warning during the ceremonial tee-off of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Golf Tournament at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Club, Abuja, on Saturday.

The Minister maintained it would no longer be business as usual for supporters of terrorists in the new year, adding “those who are still supporting bandits, criminals, insurgents and terrorists should stop immediately.”

“The friend of a thief is a thief. We urge all law-abiding Nigerians to provide timely intelligence. As soon as you see something, say something, so the Armed Forces can take swift action. We are always ready to respond,” he said.

Musa described the annual Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day as a period to pay tribute to personnel who have sacrificed their lives, as well as those who are injured in line of duty.

According to him, as usual, we use this period to celebrate both those who are serving and those who have passed on.

“It is important to honour their sacrifices and to let our troops know that Nigerians stand with them. Together, we will succeed,” he said.

He further appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the Armed Forces, stressing that the collective responsibility of security requires vigilance, cooperation, and patriotic commitment from every citizen.

Also addressing the participants, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, highlighted the importance of public cooperation in achieving national security.

“Security is everybody’s business. We appreciate Nigerians for their support over the years, but we need even more cooperation to fully achieve our mandate,” the CDS said, and commended the armed forces for their courage and professionalism.

“It is not easy to go out there and sacrifice your life so that others can live in peace. We value their services and remain committed to improving their welfare”

In his comments earlier, Brig.-Gen. Nichols Achinze, Club Captain of the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Club, welcomed the over 100 golfers to the tournament, noting that the event forms part of a series of activities marking the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026.

Achinze described the ceremonial tee-off as a symbolic gesture to officially launch the tournament, which will run throughout the day and culminate in an evening presentation ceremony.

The Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day is observed annually to honour the living and fallen members of the Nigerian military.