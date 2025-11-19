Reps Speaker seeks stronger legal protection, better welfare for elderly Nigerians

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Abbas, has called for improved legal protection and welfare measures for elderly citizens in Nigeria, saying the nation must emulate global best practices in catering for senior citizens.

Speaking at a public hearing on the Bill for an Act to Provide Certain Rights for Older Persons on Wednesday in Abuja, the Speaker—represented by the Chief Whip, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo—said the proposed law was crucial to safeguarding the dignity and well-being of older Nigerians who had contributed immensely to national development.

Abbas commended the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, describing her as a passionate legislator whose initiative would “serve as a fallback for our elders who have paid their dues when they were young.”

According to him, Nigeria must align with other nations that have established strong legal frameworks to ensure quality healthcare, social security, and civic protections for senior citizens.

“As a nation, we cannot operate in isolation. We must borrow from well-meaning, developed countries on how they treat their citizens, particularly the older ones,” he said.

“This bill seeks to provide privileges, protections and a legislative framework that will safeguard our elderly population.”

He urged participants at the public hearing to provide robust input that would assist the Committee in producing a sound and fair report.

Ogbara, who is the Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, in her welcome remarks, said the bill—HB 2098—aims to address the unique health, economic and social challenges faced by older persons across the country.

Ogbara emphasised that the legislation was part of a moral obligation to “give back” to senior citizens who had sacrificed for the nation.

“This bill is designed to provide essential rights for older persons. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they receive the dignity, respect and support they deserve,” she said.

She noted that the proposed law seeks to guarantee access to healthcare, financial security, and protection of social and civic rights, ensuring that older persons remain active and valued members of society.

Calling for contributions from stakeholders—including advocates, healthcare professionals and community leaders—Ogbara said the quality of input received would help shape a comprehensive and effective legal framework.

“The measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable population. What we are doing today is for ourselves, because every one of us will grow old,” she added.

She reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to placing Nigeria’s interests first and thanked participants for supporting the effort to improve the welfare of senior citizens.