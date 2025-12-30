NIPR celebrates ARISE correspondent Olokor on PhD degree

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has congratulated ARISE News correspondent Friday Olokor on the conferment of his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree by the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

In a statement, the institute said Olokor’s academic feat reflects focus, resilience, and commitment to intellectual rigour, noting that his journey from the newsroom to the academic environment is worthy of commendation.

The President of NIPR and Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr Ike Neliaku, conveyed the institute’s congratulations in a letter addressed to Olokor, describing the doctorate as a testament to the depth of his scholarship.

“This reflects the depth of your scholarship and your commitment to intellectual rigour,” Neliaku said.

He added that Olokor’s career trajectory, which combines professional journalism with academic excellence, demonstrates discipline and perseverance.

The NIPR further acknowledged Olokor’s contributions to journalism and scholarship, describing the doctorate as a significant milestone in his professional career.

“Your journey from the newsroom to academic halls demonstrates focus, resilience and academic excellence. We recognise your contribution to journalism and scholarship, and celebrate this milestone in your career,” the institute said, while wishing him continued success in his future endeavours.

Olokor, who covers the National Assembly and governance issues, was recently conferred with the PhD degree by the University of Jos, adding to his growing profile as a journalist-scholar.