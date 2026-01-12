Northern CAN alleges plot to divide region along religious line

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Reverend Joseph John Hayab, has alleged plans by certain elements to ensure the North remains divided through targeted killing of Christians in the country.



He claimed during an interactive session with journalists at his residence in Kaduna, at the weekend.



According to him, intelligence reports have it that the targeted killing of Christians is being hatched to take place within the North Central.



He therefore called on Christians within those states not to panic, but be vigilant and prayerful, as well as report any suspicious movement to relevant security agencies.



Hayab tasked security agencies to live up to their expectation and ensure the plans did not see the light of day.



The cleric, who is also the Country Director of Global Peace Foundation, Nigeria (GPFN), said if the military targets and neutralises terrorists, no religion is being targeted, but the enemy of all is being silenced.