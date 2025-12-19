Northern youths call for Matawalle’s sack

Northern Christian Youth Coalition (NCYC), yesterday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately remove the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over what it described as “grave allegations” undermining the integrity of the nation’s security architecture.

The NCYC urged President Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to integrity, good governance, and the rule of law by acting decisively.

In a statement issued yesterday by its National Coordinator, Jeremaid Hudso Bako, the group said the call was driven by the need to uphold accountability and restore public trust in government institutions.

Bako said the recent dismissal of Farouk Ahmed, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), was a welcome step toward promoting transparency in public service, but urged that the same standard be applied to other high-ranking officials facing serious allegations.

He said: “The accusations against Bello Matawalle are not only severe but also deeply troubling, as they touch upon issues of national security that are paramount to the stability and safety of our nation.

“The allegations surrounding Bello Matawalle are grave and cannot be overlooked. Reports indicate that he has been implicated in various activities that compromise the integrity of our defence apparatus and, by extension, the safety of our citizens.”

The NCYC stressed that the Tinubu administration’s stated commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance must be reflected in decisive action against officials whose conduct raises questions of integrity.