NRCRI set for accelerated growth, as new Board Chairman arrives

Yam varieties on display during the three-day workshop on Root and Tuber Crops held at the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI ), Umudike, Abia State.

National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI) Umudike, Abia State, is set for greater growth and development following the recent appointment of a new Board chaired by Hon. Sir Basil Ejidike, JP (Ikwelle Nnabuenyi), who visited the Institute on Friday.

In his welcome address to the Chairman (Ejidike), the NRCRI Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Professor Chiedozie Egesi, said that his (Chairman’s) visit was of great significance, as it signalled a renewed momentum for strengthening the institute’s strategic direction, deepening institutional reforms, and advancing the mandate of NRCRI as the national hub for research, innovation, and transformation in root and tuber crops.

He said that Ejidike’s appointment as the Board Chairman marks a new phase of strengthened governance, shared vision, and collective responsibility for NRCRI’s future.

“We look forward to your guidance, leadership, and vision as we continue to drive impactful science, expand value-addition, and contribute meaningfully to food security and agricultural development in Nigeria and across Africa,” the professor said.

The CEO (Egesi) expressed confidence that the Ejidike-led Board will provide guidance, oversight, and support to position the Institute as a stronger, more impactful national institution, adding that his town hall meeting with the staff marked a new phase of NRCRI’s strengthened governance, shared vision, and collective responsibility for its future.

The NRCRI CEO, however, highlighted the institute’s challenges, including funding, infrastructure, staff salary arrears, and land security, seeking the Board Chairman’s support in achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda on Food Security of Mr President.

He (Egesi) also expressed gratitude to the NRCRI Management and Staff for their cooperation, diligence, and resilience, and to the Labour Unions for their support and commitment to institutional stability,

concluding his speech with a warm welcome to the Board Chairman and his delegation, and an expression of confidence in their leadership to position NRCRI as a stronger national institution.

In his address, the Board Chairman (Ejidike) promised to work with staff to address these challenges and drive growth, aiming to make NRCRI a world-class centre of excellence in root crops research.

He emphasised the need for synergy among management, staff, labour unions, and the Board to strengthen NRCRI and advance its mission, outlining his vision to leverage cutting-edge science, technology,

and innovation to enhance food security and drive economic growth, and invited staff to contribute to the Institute’s growth.

Hon. Ejidike also indicated that showcasing NRCRI’s products and services publicly will attract private sector investment, draw public and government attention, and ultimately drive economic growth and food security.

He disclosed to the staff his plans to achieve his set goal through human capital and infrastructure building, research and development, collaborations and partnerships, promotion of extension services and communication, staff welfare and reward system, among others.