NSCDC intercepts 21 trafficked minors in Kogi, arrests suspected traffickers

Men of the Nigerian Securities and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) in Kogi State intercepted 21 minors suspectedly trafficked from parts of the north into Kogi State.

The security agency intercepted the 21 minors in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State based on credible intelligence.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in Lokoja yesterday said, “The Kogi State Government wishes to inform the public of the successful interception of a group of underaged children trafficked into the State, in what is suspected to be a covert recruitment attempt for banditry training.

Giving details of the arrest, Fanwo added, “At about 1500hrs on December 5, 2025, eagle-eyed security operatives of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Yagba Area Command in collaboration with other security agencies in Isanlu, acting on credible intelligence from community hunters, intercepted a truck conveying 21 children aged between 6 and 17 years into Kogi State. Initial investigations revealed that the children had been moved from different northern states under suspicious circumstances by adults who could not provide legitimate justification for their movement.

“Several suspects linked to the trafficking operation have been arrested, including individuals who claimed they were transporting the children to establish an informal “Islamic school” within Yagba East. Further arrests were made as security operatives intensified surveillance within the area, uncovering additional persons allegedly connected to the movement of the minors. Some of the suspects were also found with items raising significant security concerns.

“The rescued children have since been transferred to the State Command of the NSCDC in Lokoja for detailed investigation and proper profiling of all persons involved.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Executive Governor of Kogi State, has directed the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to take full custody of the underaged victims, ensure their wellbeing, and provide the necessary psychosocial support pending the conclusion of investigations.

“Upon completion of profiling and verification, the children will be handed over to their respective State Governments for further investigation and eventual reintegration with their families. Meanwhile, all individuals found culpable in this trafficking operation will be prosecuted in line with Kogi State’s Child Trafficking and Child Rights Protection Laws.

“The Kogi State Government reiterates its uncompromising stance against child trafficking, criminal infiltration, and any form of security threat. The administration of Governor Ododo will continue to work closely with security agencies and local communities to safeguard every part of the State.”