NYF backs Tinubu, faults ADC over Sokoto airstrikes claims

The Northern Youth Frontiers (NYF) on Sunday dismissed claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) linking the December 25, 2025, airstrikes in Sokoto State to alleged incompetence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing the assertions as misleading and politically motivated.

The NYF also cautioned against inflammatory rhetoric and unfounded accusations, warning that such actions could undermine the morale of security personnel and embolden forces seeking to destabilise the country.

In a statement issued by its Northwest Coordinator, Saminu Tukur, the group said it was compelled to respond to what it called attempts by the ADC to politicise a sensitive national security matter involving foreign military intervention on Nigerian soil.

The NYF said the ADC’s position undermines the resilience and sacrifices of Nigeria’s security forces and fails to recognise the lawful and concerted efforts of the Federal Government to protect citizens from terrorism.

He said, “The ADC’s assertion that these military actions are a direct result of the alleged incompetence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is not only misleading but also an affront to the resilience and determination of our national security apparatus.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the ADC has chosen to politicise a grave matter such as foreign military intervention on Nigerian soil. In their attempts to score political points, they have failed to acknowledge the lawful and concerted efforts made by the Nigerian government to protect its citizens from the threat of terrorism.

“Instead of fostering a spirit of unity and support for the measures being implemented to safeguard lives, the ADC has resorted to a narrative that undermines the sacrifices made by our armed forces and the sacrifices of countless Nigerians who have endured the scourge of insecurity.

“The Northern Youth Frontiers insists that Nigerians deserve clarity regarding the outcomes of the airstrikes in Sokoto State. Specifically, we call upon the relevant authorities to disclose the number of terrorists neutralised during this operation.”

He said that transparency and accountability are vital to sustaining public trust and demonstrating the effectiveness of counterterrorism operations.

The NYF further argued that Nigeria’s current security challenges did not originate under the Tinubu administration, stressing that terrorism and insecurity are long-standing problems inherited from previous governments, including those of former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

He added, “The current administration has inherited a landscape fraught with complexities, and it is disingenuous for the ADC to ignore this historical context in their critique. It is our collective responsibility to address these challenges with a united front rather than engaging in blame games that serve only to further polarise our society.

“The Northern Youth Frontiers calls upon all political parties, including the ADC, and Civil Society Organisations to rise above partisan politics and engage in constructive dialogue that prioritises the welfare of our citizens.

“It is essential that we work together to devise comprehensive strategies that address the root causes of insecurity while simultaneously strengthening our military capabilities. The time for division is over; what we need now is collaboration and a commitment to the greater good of Nigeria.”

Reaffirming its support for President Tinubu’s administration, the NYF urged the ADC and other stakeholders to embrace cooperation and transparency in the collective effort to safeguard lives and build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria.

He urged the ADC and other political entities to join in fostering a culture of cooperation and transparency, one that prioritises the security and well-being of citizens over political expediency. Together, they can build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria for future generations.