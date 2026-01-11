You didn’t buy ingredients, now food is ready, you want to take charge, Wike tells defecting politicians

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said politicians who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State cannot claim leadership of initiatives he helped establish.

Wike made the remarks during a “Thank You” visit to Phalga Local Government Area on Saturday, where he also called for support for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He criticised the influx of former rivals into the APC, saying their late entry does not give them authority. “You failed! You were not there from the beginning. You didn’t go to buy the pepper, salt, and oil. Suddenly, the food is done, you now jump in and want to lead. Is that possible?” he asked.

He highlighted his early support for Tinubu, saying the decision to back him from the outset of his presidential campaign had been deliberate.

“In 2023, we led the war here. We were the Renewed Hope Agenda people. So from the beginning, we were the people of the Renewed Hope family. And that was why we decided to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Wike said.

The minister also referenced his political experience in 1999, citing a court ruling that he said demonstrated the importance of being involved from the start of any political effort.

“How can a man who did not read Primary 1-5, jump to Primary 6? Since you came through the window, you must go out through the window,” he said.

Wike added that the APC defectors’ late entry could not undermine his influence in Rivers State. “Nobody in this state can push us out.

We have led this war from 2023 and never reneged despite the threats,” he said.

The comments follow recent tensions in Rivers, including Governor Siminalaye Fubara’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC and the state assembly’s initiation of impeachment proceedings against him over delays in presenting the 2026 budget.

Wike has been campaigning against Fubara’s re-election and accused the governor of failing to honour a peace agreement signed before the lifting of emergency rule in the state.