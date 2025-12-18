Ogun govt orders restart of selection process for Awujale stool

The Ogun State Government has cancelled the ongoing selection process for the vacant Awujale stool, directing that it be restarted in line with extant chieftaincy laws, a move that has effectively stalled competing claims by rival ruling houses in Ijebu Ode.

The decision follows a meeting between representatives of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and the Awujale Interregnum Administration Committee with officials of the state government, led by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat. The meeting was convened after concerns were raised over how the process was initiated.

The Awujale stool became vacant after the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona in July at the age of 91, ending a 65-year reign. On December 2, the Ijebu Ode Local Government, through its secretary, Oke Adebanjo, formally invited the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to present candidates within 14 days, in line with the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021.

Acting on that letter, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House commenced preparations for the selection, a process that reportedly attracted about 60 princes and included plans for screening aspirants on December 15. However, the exercise was suspended after the intervention of the state government.

Confirming the development, the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, said the earlier process had been cancelled due to procedural issues identified by the government.

“The meeting with the government was to ensure that everything falls in place,” Yusuf said. “The government wants us to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law regarding the installation of the Awujale.

“So, very soon, we are going to receive another letter from the local government and begin the process afresh. The earlier letter, which gave the ruling house 14 days to submit candidates, has been withdrawn.”

He added that the decision was aimed at avoiding litigation. “The government initially issued a letter signalling the commencement of the process, but a procedural error was later discovered. To avoid unnecessary litigation, we have agreed to start all over again,” Yusuf said, noting that no list of candidates had been submitted to the kingmakers.

According to the paper, a senior state official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, maintained that the recent meeting was a matter of legal oversight rather than executive meddling.

The official explained that the local government had bypassed necessary protocols by initiating the selection before complying with the 2021 Obas and Chiefs Law and the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration.

He added that for the process to be valid, the ruling house is required to officially signal its readiness to the local council, which then triggers a formal approval from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The official warned that strict adherence to these rules is essential to prevent potential lawsuits from those looking to capitalise on procedural mistakes.

Fidipote claims stool

The government’s decision comes amid claims by the Fidipote Ruling House that it has become entitled to present candidates for the stool. In a letter to the Ijebu Ode Local Government and the state government, the Fidipote family argued that the Fusengbuwa Ruling House forfeited its right by failing to submit candidates within the statutory 14-day period.

“Section 16(1)(b) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021 mandatorily provides that a ruling house so entitled shall submit the name(s) of its candidate(s) not later than fourteen (14) days after the announcement,” the Fidipote family wrote, adding that the period lapsed on December 16 without any submission.

The Fidipote Ruling House further stated that under the law and the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959, it was next in the order of rotation and therefore entitled to step in. It has invited officials of the local government to attend a family meeting scheduled for December 20, where aspirants are expected to indicate interest.

However, the reset ordered by the state government has introduced uncertainty over the timelines relied upon by both ruling houses, with officials insisting that a fresh process must begin strictly in accordance with the law.

As the Awujale succession unfolds, the government has reiterated that its priority is to ensure due process, compliance with the Obas and Chiefs Law, and the avoidance of disputes that could end up in court.