Olowu tasks Nigerians on patriotism over Trump’s alleged Christian genocide

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr Hammeed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun III, has urged all Nigerians to be patriotic and speak with one voice to protect the country.

Olowu, who spoke at the 35th edition of Kuta Day celebration on Saturday, said it was imperative to speak with one voice and unite to protect the country and defeat the terrorists once and for all.

He said, “Irrespective of political leaning and affiliation, this is the time to show our patriotic zeal. We must all bear in mind that we must have the country first before thinking of any ambition,” he added.

To President Bola Tinubu, the monarch said that, although he has improved the welfare of the military since assuming office on May 29, 2023, he urged him to do more to motivate our gallant officers.

To the new Service Chiefs, the revered monarch commended them for taking immediate action after the Senate screening and receiving notes from their predecessors, but urged them to expedite action now that the whole world is focused on Nigeria to neutralise the terrorist groups as soon as possible.

“Your appointment is coming at the defining moment in our chequered history. I urge the service chiefs to be conscious of the fact that all resources, both human capital and equipment, must be put to the best use now to end the insurgency,” Olowu said.

Olowu, however, urged President Donald Trump to help Nigeria by sharing actionable intelligence and usable platforms that would end the insurgency as soon as possible.

This comes after Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged Christian genocide

The US government stated that it would also immediately cease all aid and assistance to Nigeria.

Trump said the US may very well go into that now “disgraced country, gun-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”In a post on Truth Social media, Trump wrote: “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘gun-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! > WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”There have been reactions from Nigerians after Trump designated Nigeria as a CPC