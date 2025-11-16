Olu Alo hails Ewi of Ado on 80th birthday, 35 years on throne

Popular Nigerian cleric and Planter of Christ Apostolic Church Adamimogo (CAC) Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has praised the virtues and leadership of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, Aladesanmi III, as the monarch marks his 80th birthday and 35th anniversary on the throne.

In a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Hon. Deji Ogunbusuyi, and made available to journalists at Jesus City, Lekki–Epe Expressway, Lagos, Alo commended the monarch’s “progressive and peaceful” reign, noting that Ado-Ekiti had recorded remarkable development under his leadership.

He described the Ewi as an intelligent, compassionate and visionary leader who has steered the ancient city and its surrounding communities on a path of sustained growth for more than three decades.

According to him, “Oba Adejugbe epitomizes success in every way. His tenure witnessed the creation of Ekiti State, which opened doors for rapid development.

“He is a great leader of his people, intelligent, cerebral, loving, having a large heart and a great wisdom to administer Ado-Ekiti and it’s surrounding communities in such a progressive, development oriented and fruitful way in 35 years and still counting.

“He has promoted Ekiti’s cultural heritage, strengthened socio-political structures and enhanced economic progress.

“Oba Adejugbe’s tenure has also witnessed tremendous cultural promotion and preservation, admirable political l, socio-economic growth and development. Indeed, the Ewi of Ado has brought great fortunes to Ekiti State during his 35 years on the throne of his fore-fathers.

Alo also congratulated the Eyesorun of Ado-Ekiti, Olori Bosede Adejugbe, praising her support for the monarch throughout the years, as well as members of the Ewi-in-Council for their contributions to the administration of the city.

“She has been like the rock of Gilbrater standing solidly behind the Kabiyesi all these years. I congratulate also all the Ewi-in-Council members, Ado-Ekiti who are eminent and respected Chiefs assisting the great Ewi of Ado to give sound and functional direction to the affairs of the great City of Ado-Ekiti.”

The cleric prayed for continued peace and progress in the monarch’s reign.

He further disclosed plans to support his local government area, Ido-Osi in Ekiti State, by providing assistance aimed at boosting security operations in the coming days.