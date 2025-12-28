Otu flags off Calabar bikers carnival

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safety, tourism promotion and global cultural exchange as he flagged off the 2025 Bikers Carnival in Calabar, one of the signature events of the annual Carnival Calabar festival.

The governor was represented at the event by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, who officially declared the carnival open amid cheers from bikers, residents and visitors drawn from within and outside the state.

Otu assured participants and the international community that Cross River State remains safe and well-prepared to host large-scale events, disclosing that he personally inspected the carnival routes to ensure they were motorable and free of hazards.

“Let us tell the world that Cross River State is safe. I have gone round the routes myself; there are no potholes and the roads are smooth,” he said.

The governor stressed the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols, urging all bikers to wear helmets, reflective vests and observe proper riding discipline to prevent accidents.

He added that ambulances, medical personnel and insurance coverage had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free event.

“With doctors on ground, ambulances stationed, and insurance fully covered, we want this carnival to be remembered only for positive reasons,” he stated, before officially declaring the 2025 Bikers Carnival open to the glory of God.

Earlier, Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Mr. Gabe Onah, described the Bikers Carnival as part of broader efforts to preserve cultural heritage and reconnect younger generations with the values and creativity embedded in Carnival Calabar.

He also revealed the presence of the ECOWAS Commission, with representatives from 12 member countries, noting that their participation underscored the growing business, talent and creative-sector opportunities associated with Carnival Calabar at the regional level.

The event attracted strong international attention, with the Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Mr. Paulo Santos, praising the organisation, professionalism and enduring legacy of the carnival. He described his presence in Calabar as both a cultural and historical “homecoming.”

“Calabar means ‘the quiet harbour’ in my language,” the ambassador explained, recounting the historic ties between Portugal and the ancient city. He lauded the enthusiasm and scale of participation, saying the carnival appeared as though it had been organised for “200 or even 2,000 years,” rather than just two decades.

Ambassador Santos pledged to encourage other diplomats in Abuja to experience Carnival Calabar, urging them to forgo their usual end-of-year holidays to witness what he described as one of Nigeria’s finest cultural showcases.

One of the emotional highlights of the event came from 86-year-old UK-based diasporan, Mr. Richard Nzerem, originally from Imo State, who expressed deep gratitude for witnessing what he described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Having lived in the United Kingdom for over 60 years, Nzerem said the Bikers Carnival exceeded his expectations and left him fulfilled, thanking the state government for the opportunity to be part of the historic event.