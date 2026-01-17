Oyo govt committed to delivering dividends of democracy, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy across the state, pledging inclusive development that leaves no zone behind.

Makinde made the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, at his palace in Orile-Igbon, Surulere Local Government Area.

Addressing traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents, the governor called for sustained cooperation and support from the people of Ogbomoso zone, noting that his government remains focused on improving infrastructure and the quality of life of citizens in all parts of the state.

He disclosed that the rehabilitation of inner roads across the five local government areas in the zone would soon be flagged off, describing the project as part of his administration’s broader agenda to ensure balanced development.

“Our goal is to develop Oyo State without leaving any zone behind. We are committed to ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community, including the inner towns and rural areas,” Makinde said.

He also expressed confidence in the continuity of good governance in the state, stating that his successor would not only sustain but surpass the achievements recorded under his administration.

“There will be continuity of good governance in Oyo State. Whoever succeeds this administration will build on what we have done and even do better for our people,” he said.

Earlier, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, commended Governor Makinde for what he described as unprecedented achievements across critical sectors of the state’s development, including infrastructure, education, and governance reforms.

The monarch pledged the continued support and loyalty of the people of Orile-Igbon and the entire zone to the Makinde-led administration, urging the governor to remain steadfast in his commitment to inclusive development.

The visit was attended by key government officials and political leaders, including the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission, Basorun Akinwole Akinwale; and Chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr. Saka Balogun.

Also present were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and traditional rulers from neighbouring communities, including the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran, and the Aresapa of Iresapa, Oba Moses Ajiboye.