Police neutralise suspected Lakurawa bandit, recover motorcycles in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command said it has neutralised a suspected member of the notorious Lakurawa bandit group during an early morning operation in Malan Yaro village, Dandi Local Government Area.

The incident, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkoshi, occurred on November 25, 2025, at about 5:26 a.m., when armed men believed to be Lakurawa bandits invaded the community.

Following a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kamba mobilised a combined team of police operatives and local vigilantes to the scene.

He stated that the security team pursued the attackers and engaged them in a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours. One of the bandits was killed during the exchange, while others reportedly fled into the forest with gunshot wounds.

Two motorcycles said to belong to the fleeing bandits were recovered, while the remains of the deceased suspect have been deposited at the General Hospital, Kamba, for autopsy.

Abubakar added that additional police personnel, military troops, and vigilante groups have been deployed to the area to forestall reprisal attacks and curb further criminal activities linked to suspected Lakurawa elements.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, as commending the DPO of Kamba and collaborating security agencies for their display of gallantry and professionalism.

He, however, urged them to sustain the ongoing synergy in tackling insecurity across the state.

In other news, gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa members have unleashed a terror attack on the Nigeria Immigration checkpoint in Bakin Ruwa, along Maje border in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing three operatives in the process.

The Guardian gathered that the attack was carried out on the midnight of Thursday, leaving the axis in palpable fear and panic as people have been deserting the area.

This medium also learnt that the attack occurred less than a month after a customs officer was killed and official vehicles were burnt in the same Maje border area.

There was no official statement from the concerned authorities as at the time of filing this report, but eyewitnesses said the attack actually happened.

Recall that the Lakurawa group has been linked to several attacks in Kebbi State, targeting security personnel and civilians.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and investigations are ongoing.