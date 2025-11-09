Rawlings honoured as UNA launches Lagos–Accra and Abuja–Accra routes

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has announced the launch of scheduled commercial flights on the Lagos–Accra and Abuja–Accra routes, unveiling an aircraft named in honour of the late Ghanaian President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

The gesture, UNA Chairman Prof. Obiora Okonkwo said, serves both as a symbolic tribute to a Pan-African statesman and as a statement of the airline’s commitment to regional connectivity.

Okonkwo, who spoke after supervising a mock arrival and departure exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday, disclosed that members of the Rawlings family would be present in Accra for the official unveiling on Monday.

Okonkwo described the new service as a strategic expansion move, noting that UNA plans to add six additional aircraft to its fleet in the coming months, adding that the expansion aims to deepen regional access, strengthen people-to-people diplomacy, boost intra-African aviation traffic, and provide Nigerian travellers with alternatives to foreign carriers, which continue to dominate West Africa’s skies.

However, the UNA chairman lamented the multiple and excessive charges imposed on local operators. “Nigeria is one of the most over-taxed aviation jurisdictions in Africa,” he said. According to Okonkwo, the passenger service charge at Nigerian international airports stands at $100, compared with Ghana’s $60. With other levies included, a Lagos–Accra return ticket carries about $116 in taxes alone, contributing to high fares.

He emphasised that UNA’s entry into these routes is already reshaping the competitive landscape. “Before we announced Accra operations, only one airline was offering direct Abuja–Accra flights. Just by entering the market, fares dropped almost 50%. That is the value of Nigerian participation,” Okonkwo noted.

On safety, Okonkwo highlighted that Nigeria’s aviation regulations remain among the strictest globally. Pilots undergo simulator recertification every six months — compared with once a year in Europe and the United States — underscoring UNA’s commitment to maintaining the highest operational standards.

The chairman also called for urgent government support to ensure sustainable growth in the sector. He advocated for reduced taxes and single-window aviation financing, arguing that robust air connectivity is critical to economic growth. “If people can’t move, commerce cannot expand,” he said.

UNA’s Ghana service, Okonkwo added, represents only the first phase of a broader regional expansion plan. The airline intends to connect more African destinations in the coming years, with eventual ambitions to operate intercontinental routes, positioning Nigeria as a hub for both intra-African and global aviation.

By blending strategic expansion with symbolic tribute, UNA’s launch not only honours the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings but also signals the airline’s ambition to strengthen Nigeria’s presence in regional aviation, improve affordability, and enhance service standards for passengers across West Africa.