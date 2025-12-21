RCCG Lagos hosts second ‘Jesus Market’, distributes free food to residents

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Prosperity Assembly, Okeafa, Isolo, Lagos, on Sunday held the second edition of its community outreach programme, tagged “Jesus Market,” distributing free food and household items to residents.

The event, which took place at the church premises, attracted members of the congregation as well as residents from the surrounding community. Packages containing rice, beans and garri were given to families, alongside other essentials.

Speaking during the outreach, the resident pastor, Bisi Folahan, explained that the second edition was focused on expressing the love of Christ through giving. “This particular edition focuses on the love of Christ. Unlike the first edition, where we sold items at very low prices, this time we decided to give out most of the items free of charge,” he said.

He added, “We want to show the love of Christ; Jesus came as a gift to the world, and if He is a gift, then we should also give gifts to people freely.”

Folahan disclosed that the outreach was supported by corporate organisations, foundations and individual church members. “These partners sent items which we distributed free of charge. The resources we put together for this edition run into millions of naira,” he said. He noted that despite economic challenges, the church intends to sustain the initiative. “This is God’s project, and for every project of God, provision will always be made. We are already receiving support from organisations and individuals, and by God’s grace, we will continue to do this twice every year,” he added.

He further revealed plans to expand future editions to include medical outreach, scholarships and other social interventions.

Pastor Mercy Oloworoporoku, who oversees the church’s welfare, emphasised that the programme was open to all. “We welcome people from the community; our goal is to put smiles on as many faces as possible,” she said.

Similarly, the assistant pastor in charge of Area 12, Seun Folahan, highlighted the importance of generosity. “This season is about giving; as we give, God will also give back to us,” she said.

Head of the Welfare Department, Mrs Faith Okoduwa-Ilembiluan, confirmed that 120 Christmas food boxes were distributed to families, while additional food items supplied by an NGO were given to members of the public. She urged the church to organise more editions in the future.

A beneficiary, Ms Victoria Ernest, described the outreach as timely. “The Jesus Market has been amazing with the extension of low-cost food items,” she said.

Organisers assured that future editions of the outreach would be expanded to include people within and outside the community.