Reps minority seeks suspension of tax laws over alleged post-passage alterations

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has called for the suspension of the implementation of Nigeria’s newly enacted Tax Reform Laws, following allegations that the versions gazetted and circulated to the public were altered after being passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The call comes amid a growing controversy triggered by claims from a member of the House that the tax reform bills, as approved by both chambers of the National Assembly, were materially different from the copies later gazetted and made public.

The allegation sparked intense debate within and outside the legislature, raising questions about the integrity of the law-making and gazetting process.

In response to the claims, the House of Representatives recently inaugurated a high-powered investigative committee to examine whether the tax laws were unlawfully amended after passage, fraudulently gazetted, or improperly circulated to the public.

The Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, in a statement on Monday, described the situation as a serious constitutional matter that goes beyond partisan politics, warning that any tampering with laws duly passed by the legislature would amount to an attack on democracy.

“The allegations strike at the heart of the independence and credibility of the National Assembly,” the caucus said, assuring Nigerians that it would stand with the House leadership to ensure a thorough investigation and the prosecution of anyone found culpable.

The Minority Caucus explained that under established legislative procedures, only laws transmitted by the Clerk to the National Assembly to the appropriate government agency can be lawfully gazetted, stressing that the National Assembly remains the sole custodian of the authentic versions of laws passed by the Federation.

Against this background, the lawmakers urged Nigerians to disregard any purported tax laws in circulation that do not bear the signatures of the Clerk to the National Assembly and the President, insisting that such documents could not have originated from the legislature.

The caucus further warned that any attempt to foist fake or altered laws on Nigerians constitutes a direct assault on the constitutional role of the National Assembly and undermines public confidence in the tax reform agenda.

Consequently, the Minority Caucus called on the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the tax laws pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation and the confirmation of the authentic texts to be enforced.

It also stressed that Nigerians and the business community are entitled to clear, certified copies of the laws they are expected to obey, noting that legal certainty is essential for compliance, investment and economic stability.

The caucus expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s democratic credentials and urged him to act in the national interest by responding promptly to the concerns raised.

The statement was jointly signed by Minority Whip, Rt. Hon. Ali Isa J.C., PhD; Deputy Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Madaki; and Deputy Minority Whip, Rt. Hon. George Ozodinobi.