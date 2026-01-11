Rights group urges Fubara to engage in dialogue with assembly members

A civil rights organisation, Vanguard for Democracy and Peace, has urged Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to embrace dialogue with members of the State House of Assembly as a means of resolving the ongoing political crisis triggered by impeachment proceedings over alleged constitutional breaches.

The group, however, cautioned against any form of interference in the affairs of the legislature, insisting that the impeachment process being pursued by the Assembly remains lawful and firmly rooted in the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

In a statement in Abuja, the group’s coordinator, Comrade Jackson Ibe, described the impeachment move as a constitutional response to alleged violations by the executive arm of government, while stressing that dialogue and political reconciliation remain the most viable paths to stability in the state.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy can only function effectively when all arms of government operate strictly within the boundaries prescribed by the Constitution.

“The legislature must be allowed to carry out its constitutional duties without intimidation or interference. At the same time, political dialogue remains essential for easing tensions and preventing institutional breakdown,” Ibe said.

The organisation warned that any attempt to undermine or incapacitate the Rivers State House of Assembly in the discharge of its lawful responsibilities would be strongly resisted by Nigerians committed to democratic governance.

Calling for reason to prevail over sentiment, the group stressed that irrespective of the personalities involved, any breach of constitutional provisions by the executive must attract appropriate legislative intervention, including impeachment where necessary.

The group accused Governor Fubara of leaning towards confrontation rather than sustained engagement with lawmakers and other stakeholders, noting that such an approach could further deepen the crisis.

It urged the governor to prioritise peace, dialogue, and constitutional engagement with the Assembly to restore trust and avert possible removal from office.According to the organisation, the Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, has framed the impeachment process as a constitutional intervention aimed at restoring accountability, stability, and public confidence in the governance of the state.

The group maintained that any situation where the executive fails to account to the people through their elected representatives amounts to a constitutional breach that must be addressed through lawful democratic mechanisms.

Urging the Assembly not to relent in upholding its constitutional mandate, the organisation insisted that in a democracy, the Constitution must prevail over personalities.

“Where there are no effective checks and balances, both the state and the country drift towards chaos,” Ibe warned.

The group recalled earlier allegations by Rivers lawmakers accusing Governor Fubara of persistent budgetary violations, unauthorised withdrawals, and obstruction of legislative oversight, noting that such actions undermine transparency, weaken fiscal discipline, and erode the Assembly’s constitutional role in safeguarding public funds.

It added that such practices, if left unchecked, create a climate of fear, limit lawful access to public records, and weaken procurement and accountability mechanisms.