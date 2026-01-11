Group criticises Fubara over alleged disregard of peace deal

A pro-democracy and accountability group, the National Vanguard for Accountable and Transparent Democracy (NVATD), has blamed Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for the resurgence of political instability in the state, accusing him of allegedly breaching a peace agreement brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group said Governor Fubara’s alleged disregard for the Tinubu-mediated peace deal directly triggered the renewed impeachment move initiated against him by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a strongly worded statement yesterday by its spokesperson, Comrade Wisdom Abah, NVATD argued that the political crisis would not have resurfaced if the governor had faithfully implemented the peace agreements brokered by President Tinubu in June and September 2025.

The agreements were aimed at restoring harmony between the executive and the legislature following months of political tension.

According to NVATD, the peace deal clearly required the governor to fully recognise the Rivers State House of Assembly, restore its financial and administrative autonomy, settle outstanding entitlements owed to lawmakers, and work collaboratively with the legislature, particularly on budgetary matters.

The group accused Governor Fubara of allegedly reneging on all the core elements of the agreement.

“By willfully breaching the peace deal supervised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has invited political anarchy into Rivers State,” the statement read. “This impeachment crisis is not accidental; it is a direct consequence of the governor’s refusal to honour agreements freely entered into before the President and other key stakeholders.”

NVATD further alleged that the governor’s continued refusal to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly constituted the clearest violation of the peace pact.

The group described the action as a deliberate attempt to undermine and de-recognise the legislature, contrary to constitutional provisions and democratic norms.

The group also criticised comments attributed to Governor Fubara during a BBC interview, in which he allegedly implied that the Assembly derived its authority from him.

NVATD said such remarks violated the spirit of the peace deal and reflected a troubling disregard for the doctrine of separation of powers.

“The governor was explicitly cautioned under the peace framework to avoid actions or statements capable of escalating tensions,” NVATD said.

“Unfortunately, he has chosen confrontation, leading to the collapse of a peace process designed to stabilise Rivers State.”

The group concluded that, having allegedly breached the Tinubu-brokered agreement and lost the confidence of the legislature, Governor Fubara should consider resigning to prevent further political instability.