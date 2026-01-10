Shettima seeks divine support, reaffirms FG’s backing for Armed Forces to tackle insecurity

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Friday, sought divine intervention for Nigeria’s security forces while reaffirming the commitment of the Federal Government to continually support and strengthen the Armed Forces in confronting the nation’s security challenges.

Speaking at a special Juma’at prayer marking the 2026Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day at the National Mosque, Shettima paid glowing tribute to fallen officers and men who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens.

He acknowledged the courage, resilience and patriotism of serving personnel across the Armed Forces and other security agencies, stressing that their sacrifices would not be in vain under the current administration.

The vice president assured that the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains resolute in equipping and empowering the Armed Forces with the resources, tools and institutional support required to decisively address terrorism, banditry and other threats to national peace.

January 15 is observed annually by the Federal Government to honour the Armed Forces.

The observance was recently renamed Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day to reflect its dual purpose of celebrating serving personnel while remembering those who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

Leading prayers during the event, Shettima asked Almighty Allah to forgive the souls of fallen heroes and to grant their families the strength to bear their irreparable losses.

“We pray that Allah forgives our departed officers and men and grants their families the fortitude to endure these painful sacrifices,” he said.

“We also pray that the Almighty continues to protect and empower our armed forces to subdue all the crises bedevilling our nation. By God’s grace, in the fullness of time, Nigeria shall enjoy enduring peace and prosperity.”

He expressed optimism that with sustained government support, professional commitment by the security forces, and divine guidance, the country would move steadily toward stability, unity and national renewal.