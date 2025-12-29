Taraba Assembly, group deny Speaker’s N1,000 Christmas gift to constituents

Taraba State House of Assembly and Zing Watch Group have denied reports that the House Speaker, John Bonzena, gave N1,000 each to constituents as a Christmas gift.



The denial followed reports that some women and youth from Zing Local Council were unsatisfied, after about 37 constituents were reportedly invited by the Speaker to his residence in Jalingo, the state capital, for a Christmas gift distribution.



These individuals, selected from various council wards in Zing constituency, reportedly travelled to Jalingo expecting substantial support.



Instead, they alleged that the Speaker personally distributed only N1,000, causing outrage.



In separate statements at the weekend, both the Assembly and the group clarified that the gesture was intended for children and young ladies around the Speaker’s residence in Jalingo, not for visiting constituents.



The statements explained that while the Speaker extended a Christmas invitation to constituents, the event was to be held in his village in Yakoko, Zing. Some constituents, however, misinterpreted the invitation and travelled to Jalingo instead.



“For the record, the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly did not share N1,000 with his constituents.

The N1,000 Christmas gesture was for children and young ladies around his residence.



“Those who mistakenly came to Jalingo were informed by the Speaker’s aide to return to Yakoko, where the legislature had already moved for the event,” the statements clarified.



The statements, signed by Ibrahim Bello Kotto, Kenneth Mezeh Joshua, and Saddam C.Y. on behalf of the Zing Watch Group and the media department of the state House of Assembly, expressed confidence in the Speaker and urged citizens to avoid spreading false information.

