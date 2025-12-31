Tinubu applauds Wale Edun’s Royal Victorian honour

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on his appointment as a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) by King Charles III.

The prestigious honour was conferred in recognition of Mr Edun’s longstanding and impactful service to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, a globally respected youth development initiative that equips young people with life skills, leadership capacity, and a strong sense of civic responsibility.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award operates in more than 130 countries and territories, including Nigeria, where thousands of young people currently benefit from its structured programmes focused on personal development, community service, physical well-being, and skill acquisition.

Tinubu described the honour as well deserved, noting that it reflects Mr Edun’s decades-long commitment to empowering young people and strengthening institutions that nurture leadership and character.

He observed that the international recognition aligns with the core priorities of his administration, particularly youth empowerment, human capital development, and national renewal.

“Mr Edun’s recognition by His Majesty, King Charles III is a testament to a lifetime of service that transcends borders and speaks to the universal values of mentorship, discipline, and opportunity for young people,” the President said.