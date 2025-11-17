Tinubu full of praise for your sacrifice to Nigeria, Matawalle tells troops

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has relayed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commendation to troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA at the North-West Theatre Command Headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara State, urging them to eliminate the remaining bandit elements in the region.

Matawalle, who addressed the troops on Friday after observing Juma’at prayers at the Command Mosque, said the President expressed appreciation for their courage, professionalism and gains recorded in degrading bandit networks across the Northwest.

According to him, the President acknowledged the neutralisation of several key bandit leaders and their fighters, noting that only a few remnants remain. He said the President has directed that these remaining elements be completely cleared out and assured the troops of full support in logistics, equipment and welfare.

The minister, received by the Theatre Commander, Major-General Warrah Bello Idris, commended the troops for their resilience and described their efforts as central to the gradual restoration of peace in Zamfara and surrounding states.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to sustaining the counter-insurgency momentum through improved welfare, modern equipment and enhanced intelligence capabilities.

Major-General Idris described the minister’s visit as a morale booster, saying it reflects the President’s personal interest in the well-being and operational readiness of troops in the region.

During an operational briefing, Matawalle was informed of recent achievements, including the neutralisation of high-value targets and the recovery of communities previously controlled by bandits.

Addressing officers and soldiers on the parade ground, the minister urged them to maintain discipline and vigilance, noting that a decisive victory over banditry is within reach.

With dry season operations underway, security analysts say the renewed presidential backing is expected to further strengthen ongoing efforts to end banditry in the Northwest.