Tinubu reforms geared towards Nigeria’s economic revival – Lawmaker

The member representing Yewa North and Imeko-Afon in the House of Representatives and chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Hon Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s economic policies are geared towards the betterment and interests of the country.

Isiaka was speaking against the backdrop of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government’s economic reforms during his mid-term constituency engagement at the Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro area of the state.

He stated that the tax reform is being restructured to ensure fairness and inclusivity, adding that all these reforms are very challenging yet yielding results, and that the structural reforms take time before their benefits are fully felt.

The Chairman, House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, noted that Tinubu inherited an economy teetering on the brink of collapse.

He said, “Decades of subsidies drained our resources, enriching a few while infrastructure deteriorated. Multiple exchange rates encouraged rent-seeking and corruption. Debt obligations consumed nearly every available resource, leaving little for development.

“Addressing this reality requires courage, foresight, and difficult decisions. The fuel subsidy was removed. Exchange rates were unified. The tax system is being restructured to ensure fairness and inclusivity. These decisions were challenging. Political convenience would have been easier, but it would have come at the expense of national survival.

“These reforms are yielding results, I must say. A unified exchange rate has restored market confidence. Inflation is being curtailed. Interest rates and other macroeconomic variables are improving and more predictable, all creating the conditions for upward movement of our Gross Domestic Product.

“These steps and others have rekindled confidence towards a more sustainable development. Our economy has turned the corner.”

Isiaka urged Nigerians to remain resilient and committed to all these necessary changes, positing that the foundation being laid would bring stability and prosperity to all.

The lawmaker said, “I am confident that better days lie ahead, and these tough times will surely pass.”

While giving an account of his stewardship, Isiaka said that the comprehensive economic development plan he put together had continued to serve as a strategic roadmap for a quantum leap in socio-economic transformation.

He lauded the Ogun State Government, led by Prince Dapo Abiodun, for its foresight in repositioning the state, pursued with strategic vision, saying the developments recorded by his administration have shaped the state’s socio-economic architecture.

The lawmaker promised to remain accountable to his constituents, measured by his consistent presence.