Tinubu renames Federal University after late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday announced the remaining of the Federal University of Health and Medical Science, Azare, Bauchi State, after the renowned Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

Tinubu announced the immortalisation in Bauchi during a condolence visit to the family of the late popular Islamic scholar at his Mosque in Bauchi.

The President described the late cleric as a pillar who spread knowledge and good character across nations.

Tinubu, who expressed his condolences to the government, the people and the country, said that the late Sheikh brought impactful knowledge to the people, saying he was a great scholar, a Nigerian conscience that has worked so hard on the path of the Almighty Allah, preaching the work of sermon, the knowledge and the value of honesty and a great character.

“He was kind to both direct and indirect members of the family, and he loved the country.

“We come from Almighty Allah, and we shall return to Him. And the best for us is to continue to pray for peace and stability of our country, for economic prosperity and development and live the values that he left behind.

“May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanah Fridaus. May God continue to keep all of you safe, keep our country together, give us peace and prosperity and good development.

“From today onward, I will announce the change of name to immortalise him. The Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, will today be known as Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi University.

Governor Bala Mohammed applauded the President for his love and show of affinity for the late Sheikh and the people of Bauchi State, by sending his ministers and senators from the region, and later paid a visit himself to the family.

Earlier, Dr Bashir Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family, expressed profound gratitude to the President for sending a high-powered delegation to attend the funeral of their father and for coming to Bauchi by himself to console the family.

Members of the presidential delegation include governors of Yobe and Plateau states, representatives of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, among others.