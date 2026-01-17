Troops thwart terrorist attacks, neutralise scores in Borno, Adamawa

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have foiled coordinated terrorist attacks and neutralised scores of insurgents in Borno and Adamawa states.

In Borno State, the terrorists launched a large-scale, multi-directional attack on Forward Operating Base (FOB) Azir on Friday.

The attackers initially attempted to breach part of the defensive perimeter but were met with sustained and overwhelming firepower from troops, supported by the Air Component and other Nigerian Army aerial platforms.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East) OPHK, Lt. Solomon Atokolo, said in a statement that after a prolonged firefight lasting over an hour, the terrorists were decisively overpowered and forced to withdraw.

He explained that during the engagement, Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) fire by the terrorists affected troop-carrying vehicles and the CCTV control room, which were partially gutted by fire.

“Despite this, troops maintained firm control of the situation. Several terrorist weapons and ammunition, including a 60mm mortar tube, mortar bombs, locally fabricated explosives, heavy machine gun rounds and hundreds of rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, were recovered from the terrorists,” Atokolo said.

“Crucially, this engagement did not end at the FOB. Persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms immediately tracked the fleeing terrorists, enabling follow-up operations along identified withdrawal routes by the Air Component of OPHK.”

He said precision strikes by Nigerian Air Force platforms led to the neutralisation of additional scores of terrorists, dealing a severe blow to their fighting strength and morale.

According to him, evidence from post-operation exploitation confirmed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

In Adamawa State, Atokolo said troops also demonstrated resilience and professionalism by foiling another coordinated terrorist attack.

He said that in the early hours of January 16, 2026, terrorists attempted to overrun a patrol base at Sabon Gari in Madagali Local Government Area under Sector 4 of OPHK.

The troops, who were on alert, swiftly engaged the attackers with support from reinforcements deployed from Gulak and the Battalion Quick Reaction Force.

“The terrorists were successfully repelled without any casualty to own troops and equipment, forcing them to abandon the attack. The general area was subsequently cleared and scanned for improvised explosive devices and booby traps to ensure civilian and troop safety,” he said.

Atokolo added that the sacrifices of military personnel underscored their commitment to securing lives and property, noting that the troops remain resolute in denying terrorists freedom of action, dismantling their networks and protecting the integrity of the North-East region.