Police arrest eight suspects for illicit drugs, other crimes in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has arrested eight suspects and recovered illicit drugs during an operation in Maiduguri and the Jere Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest was carried out by operatives of the command’s crack squad as part of sustained efforts to combat crime and other offences across the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nahum Daso, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Maiduguri.

According to him, “On Thursday, January 16, 2026, at 4:00 pm, operatives of the command, acting on credible intelligence, carried out an operation in an area along Baga Road, Maiduguri, and arrested eight suspects.”

Daso said the suspects are aged between 18 and 25 years.

“Besides the arrests, they were also in possession of a large cache of hard drugs and other illicit substances,” he said.

He listed the recovered exhibits as 700 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 10 packs of tramadol tablets and 2,500 tablets of Exol.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects and the recovered items are currently in police custody, while investigations are ongoing.

He assured that “upon conclusion of investigations, the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, reiterated his unwavering commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements.

He warned individuals involved in drug peddling and related offences to desist, noting that the command would not relent in its efforts to ensure public safety and security.

Daso also urged members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and credible information to enable prompt action.