UBTH CMD urges Nigerians to be hopeful in coming year

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, has urged Nigerians to remain optimistic about the coming year despite current challenges confronting the country.

Prof. Ize-Iyamu expressed confidence that the year ahead would bring improvements for individuals and institutions alike.

She made the call during the Nine Lessons and Carol Night/End-of-Year Party organised by UBTH for staff and students in Benin.

The CMD encouraged Nigerians to place their trust in Christ as a source of strength to overcome the nation’s numerous challenges.

She also expressed gratitude to the hospital community for the support she has received in her first four months in office, assuring staff and students that the coming years hold many opportunities.

According to her, hope in Christ has the power to transform lives daily, just as the birth of Christ brings joy and defines the essence of the season.

She further appreciated members of the hospital community for their dedication and commitment.

“I want to appreciate everyone in the spirit of the season. Our commitment to excellence and professionalism remains at UBTH.

“UBTH CARES and just like Christ cares. As we celebrate Christ and the season, let’s hope in Him. When you have Christ, you have hope. We are hopeful that the coming year will be better as a people and as an institution,” Ize-Iyamu said.

A highlight of the ceremony was a visit to hospital wards, where the CMD distributed gifts to patients and newborns, accompanied by members of management, staff and students.