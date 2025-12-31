Uzodimma directs payment of 13th-month salary to Imo civil servants

For the fifth consecutive year, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has directed the payment of a 13th-month annual bonus salary to all civil servants in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement made available on Wednesday to The Guardian by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu.

Consequently, Uzodimma reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to policy consistency, transparency, and quality governance.

He said: “For five consecutive years, we have delivered on this commitment, and with an improving economy, strengthened by the growth we are driving across our State, this policy has come to stay.”

The statement noted that the policy has assumed the character of a permanent state initiative, credited with inspiring higher performance among workers and contributing to the state’s economic growth through improved productivity.

“This policy has come to stay. It is not about seeking commendation for the Government; it is about recognizing that our workers deserve appreciation for their dedication.”

Explaining the link between workers’ welfare, policy stability and broader development, the governor noted that such consistency fosters an environment conducive to sustainable progress, pledging to maintain the approach while elevating governance standards.

He added: “As we consolidate these gains, I remain focused on ensuring that governance is both good and of the highest quality.

“We will continue to lead with transparency and accountability, because our foremost obligation is, and will always be, to serve our people.”

The statement further stressed: “The administration positions the sustained bonus payment as a tangible proof of its fiscal management and a key component of its strategy to boost morale in the public service.

“With this declaration, the government seeks to assure workers of the policy’s permanence, tying it directly to the state’s ongoing economic trajectory.”