Uzodimma donates N600m to families of fallen heroes, victims of insecurity

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has donated N600 million to the families of the fallen heroes and victims of insecurity in the state.

The Imo governor made the donation yesterday at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, during the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.



He praised the fallen heroes for sacrificing their lives in the line of their duties, regretting that insecurity led to the loss of lives of some security men in the state, expressing joy that it had been curtailed.



In another development, Uzodimma has attributed his achievements in six years to God, describing them as “a product of divine guidance.”



He stated this yesterday while addressing a congregation at a thanksgiving service to mark his sixth anniversary as the governor of the state, held at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.



The governor also commended religious leaders, community leaders, stakeholders, security agencies and law-abiding Imo people for their ceaseless prayers and support, which cascaded in peace and stability in the state.



He acknowledged the symbolic importance of his oath of office on the Nigerian Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, paying glowing tribute to the security personnel for their selfless services and sacrifices.



Uzodimma assured Imo residents that the era of serious challenges was over, maintaining that the state was witnessing progress and urging continued support. He reaffirmed his commitment to delivering good governance, urging fervent prayers to God.



Officiating the Mass, the Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese and Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastic Metropolitan, Dr Lucius Ugorji, said the achievements within the period were significant.



Ugorji highlighted achievements in roads, social infrastructure, the Skill Up programme, and other digital empowerment and entrepreneurship initiatives that favour the youths.