Uzodimma donates N600m to families of fallen heroes, victims of insecurity

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has donated N600 million to the families of fallen heroes and victims of insecurity in the state.

Uzodimma made the donation on Thursday at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, during the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

He praised the fallen heroes for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty, regretting that insecurity had led to the loss of some security personnel, but expressed joy that the menace had been curtailed.

In another development, Uzodimma attributed his achievements in six years to God, describing them as “a product of divine guidance.”

He stated this on Thursday while addressing congregants at a thanksgiving service marking his sixth anniversary as governor, held at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

The governor also commended religious leaders, community leaders, stakeholders, security agencies, and law-abiding Imo residents for their ceaseless prayers and support, which contributed to peace and stability in the state.

He acknowledged the symbolic importance of taking his oath of office on the Nigerian Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, paying glowing tribute to security personnel for their selfless service and sacrifices.

Uzodimma assured residents that the era of serious challenges had gone, maintaining that the state was witnessing progress, and urged continuous support. He reaffirmed his commitment to delivering good governance and called for fervent prayers to God.

Officiating the mass, the Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese and Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Metropolitan, Dr. Lucius Ugorji, said the achievements within the period were significant.

He highlighted accomplishments in road construction, social infrastructure, the Skill Up programme, and youth-focused empowerment and digital entrepreneurship initiatives.

He also acknowledged security improvements, noting the peaceful Christmas and New Year festivities.

Ugorji condemned the recent discovery of an illegal morgue in Ngor Okpala, urging that such incidents should not recur, and paid tribute to fallen heroes and security personnel nationwide.

The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), led by its Chairman, Rt. Rev David Onuoha, the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, accompanied by the Anglican Bishop of Mbaise Diocese, Rt Rev. Chamberlain Oguledo, presented an award of “Doyin of Ecumenism” to Uzodimma, commending him for supporting the church and positively impacting lives.

The service was attended by Uzodimma’s Deputy, Dr. Chinyere Ekomaru, her husband Chukwuma, SAN, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, members of the Expanded Executive Council, former Governor Chief Ikedi Ohakim, former Deputy Governors Prof. Placid Njoku, Sir Jude Agbaso, and Dr. Ada Okwuonu, security chiefs, federal and state legislators, monarchs, clergy, APC chieftains, and other critical stakeholders.