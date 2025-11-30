Weak standards, foreign dependence stifle Nigeria’s maritime potential

Maritime engineers have warned that Nigeria’s blue economy is underperforming due to weak standards, fragmented regulations, and dependence on foreign technical certification.

Speaking at the 14th Annual Conference of the Nigeria Institution of Maritime Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) in Port Harcourt on Saturday, National Chairman Eferebo Sylvanus said the country’s maritime sector could generate as much as N1 trillion annually if structural challenges were addressed.

Eferebo noted that while Nigeria possesses a long coastline, extensive inland waterways spanning 10,000 kilometres, and a growing pool of young maritime talent, the sector is constrained by the absence of a clear national policy and technical sovereignty.

“Nigeria is losing out in various sectors. To unlock the potential, we have to be sovereign. We are a sovereign nation, but we are not technically sovereign. We still depend on technical expertise from foreign nations, so we cannot even standardise our tools, nor can we certify our tools. For us to have our engineers or cadets on board, they have to get foreign certification,” he said.

Eferebo called for a national vision for maritime development to harness the country’s human capital and provide a structured pathway for maritime growth. He also highlighted the importance of digital transformation and smart solutions in addressing operational challenges.

Supporting these observations, the President of the Council for the Registration of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), Saddiq Abubakar, outlined structural deficits in the sector, including the proliferation of substandard marine engines and equipment, inadequate shipyard capabilities, poor maintenance culture, and weak enforcement of engineering and marine standards.

“These deficits undermine operational efficiency, increase cost, compliance, and safety risks, reduce fleet availability, and limit Nigeria’s participation in the global maritime value chain,” he said.

Abubakar stressed that improving standardisation and compliance enforcement would enhance industrial growth, maritime safety, naval protection, and global competitiveness.

He highlighted potential benefits for the blue economy, including improved durability of Nigerian-built vessels, expanded export potential for local shipyards, and reduced maintenance costs.

The keynote speaker, Aladenusi Olugbemiro, emphasised that digital transformation remains essential for developing a globally competitive maritime industry.

He commended NIMENA for fostering dialogue and leadership on national maritime priorities.

The conference concluded with calls for coordinated policy development, capacity building, and greater investment in technology and standards to ensure Nigeria’s maritime sector reaches its full economic potential.