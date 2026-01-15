Yobe govt employs 2,500 health workers, upgrades five hospitals

In a significant move to transform the healthcare delivery sector, the Yobe State Government has employed 2,500 health workers and upgraded five General Hospitals to Specialist Healthcare Facilities (SHFT) in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State’s Hospitals Management Board (YOHMB), Dr. Abubakar Yerima, disclosed this during an inspection of projects and a media briefing at the upgraded Specialist Hospital, Buni-Yadi, in Gujba Local Council of the state.

He said the four other hospitals upgraded to specialist status are located in Gashua, Potiskum, Geidam and Damaturu, the state capital.

“The upgrading of general hospitals to the specialist category is expected to dramatically improve access to specialised healthcare, reduce unnecessary referrals outside the state, save lives, and cut travel time and man-hours,” he said.

He outlined a comprehensive strategy focusing on infrastructure, specialised manpower, and staff welfare to reduce medical tourism and preventable deaths among the population.

The ES explained that key infrastructure projects included the construction of a new maternity complex with a special care baby unit to tackle high maternal and neonatal mortality, and a new Accident & Emergency (A&E) complex for trauma and victims of terrorism and road crashes.

He added that the upgraded Specialist Hospitals are equipped with a state-of-the-art twin-theatre and surgical complex—one of only two in the state.

“We are focusing on high-volume centres that can serve as medical hubs for referrals from adjoining communities, particularly the over 150 primary healthcare centres (PHCs),” Yerima said.

He further revealed that about 70 healthcare workers are currently undergoing residency training to become specialist healthcare providers, while others are receiving training in dialysis, ICU, peri-operative, and emergency nursing.

He therefore urged the people to patronise the specialist hospitals, instead of relying on patent medicine stores in the communities.