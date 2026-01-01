Zulum announces 100% raise in rural allowances for doctors, nurses

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the scale-up of the rural allowances for medical doctors and nurses serving under the State Hospital Management Board, approving 100 per cent and 40 per cent of their total salaries, respectively.

Zulum made the announcement on Tuesday while briefing newsmen after an extensive inspection tour of projects in the northern part of the state.

The governor’s tour included an assessment of Government Secondary School (GSS) Gubio, two general hospitals and ongoing housing estates in both Gubio and Magumeri Local Government Areas.

Speaking on the reason for the allowance hike, Zulum stated, “the increase in rural allowances will be a game changer because human resources for health is one of our nightmares in this administration. We have done all that we could, but there’s still a dearth of medical personnel in our hospitals.

“On investigation, I found that most of our medical doctors work in INGO facilities because of their salaries. INGOs pay better than state government salaries. So we must ensure that our wages are fair.

“For this reason, as of January 1, all medical doctors working in rural communities identified by the hospital management board would receive a 100 per cent increment equal to their total salaries. At the same time, nurses and midwives will receive 40 per cent.”

“I believe this will bridge the gap and ensure many will run to the hospitals in villages. Therefore, anyone willing to serve at the general hospital in the LGAs should report to the hospital management board on time.”

At the Government Secondary School (GSS) Gubio, Zulum directed the immediate provision of necessary facilities for all laboratories and library.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by the senator representating Borno North, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, House of Representatives members, Usman Zannah and Engr Bukar Talba.

Others in the delegation include the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar; the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr Mustapha Gubio; the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; the Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr Tijjani Alkali Goni; and many senior government officials.