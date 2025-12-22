YOWICAN hails Seyi Tinubu’s installation as Okanlomo of Yorubaland

The President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, has congratulated Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his installation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists, Enwere described the installation as a significant cultural honour that reflects recognition of leadership, service and commitment to societal development.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, conferred the title on Seyi Tinubu on Saturday at the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo town.

The event attracted traditional rulers, political figures, and other guests from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The ceremony also featured the installation of former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, as Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

Enwere noted that the conferment of the traditional title on Seyi Tinubu underscores the enduring relevance of Nigeria’s traditional institutions in promoting unity, peace and communal values.

According to the YOWICAN president, the Alaafin of Oyo’s decision to bestow the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Seyi Tinubu is symbolic, particularly at a time when the nation requires bridges of understanding across generations, faiths and ethnic divides.

“This installation is not just a personal honour but a call to greater responsibility and service to humanity. It represents trust and confidence in the ability of the recipient to contribute meaningfully to the development of society, especially in uplifting young people,” Enwere said.

He commended Oba Abimbola Owoade for sustaining the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people and for using traditional platforms to encourage values of service, integrity and leadership among the younger generation.

Enwere noted that such gestures strengthen the bond between modern leadership and age-long cultural institutions.

Enwere further highlighted Seyi Tinubu’s growing involvement in youth-focused initiatives, philanthropy and social development, describing him as a young Nigerian whose influence transcends political lineage.

“As youths, we see this honour as an opportunity for renewed engagement. It is our hope that the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland will further inspire Seyi Tinubu to champion causes that promote youth empowerment, peaceful coexistence and national development,” he added.

The YOWICAN president also stressed the importance of interfaith harmony and national cohesion, noting that recognition of this nature should serve as a platform for fostering unity across religious and ethnic lines.

He assured that the youth wing of CAN remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote responsible leadership and inclusive development, especially among young Nigerians poised to shape the country’s future.

Enwere concluded by wishing Seyi Tinubu a successful and impactful tenure as Okanlomo of Yorubaland, praying for wisdom, humility and strength to uphold the values associated with the revered title.

The installation of Seyi Tinubu by the Alaafin of Oyo has continued to generate reactions across political, cultural and youth circles, with many describing it as a blend of tradition and contemporary leadership symbolism in Nigeria’s evolving socio-political landscape.