Yusuf enforcing lawful precaution, not administrative gridlock, says SSG

The Kano State Government has dismissed media reports claiming administrative gridlock in state governance following a directive from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Recent media reports alleged that the governor’s late-2025 instruction, temporarily halting the forwarding of files from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to his office, had “grounded public administration” in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Umar Faruq Ibrahim described the reports as misleading and a deliberate attempt by mischief-makers to disrupt government operations.

“The Government wishes to state clearly and unequivocally that this claim is incorrect, misleading and devoid of factual or legal basis,” Ibrahim said.

The directive in question was issued towards the end of December, at a time when the State’s Appropriation Law for the outgoing fiscal year was elapsing and the new budget was in the process of legislative consideration,” he said.

The SSG explained that the policy was a temporary pause on the escalation of new discretionary matters to the Governor’s office pending further guidance, aligned with the new fiscal framework.

“In such a circumstance, prudence, legality and respect for due process demand restraint in executive approvals, particularly those that may carry financial implications. Far from grounding public administration, the directive was a responsible administrative and fiscal control measure, taken to prevent unauthorized expenditures,” the SSG added.

He further noted: “It is also to avoid illegal financial commitments and protect the State from future audit queries and legal exposure. It is a well-established principle of public finance that no new spending commitments should be undertaken in the absence of a valid appropriation law.”

The SSG assured that government business has continued uninterrupted, emphasizing that essential services across security, healthcare, education, sanitation, and other critical sectors remain fully operational under existing statutory provisions and standing approvals.

“Additionally, the measure reinforces institutional governance by allowing MDAs to operate strictly within their lawful mandates, while preventing the culture of end-of-year rush approvals that often undermine transparency and fiscal discipline,” he said.

He added: “The Kano State Government therefore finds it unfortunate that a lawful, precautionary and governance-driven decision has been misrepresented as administrative paralysis. On the contrary, the action reflects foresight, discipline, and respect for the rule of law, qualities that are essential for responsible leadership.”

The SSG assured the public that once transitional administrative reviews are concluded, “appropriate directives will be issued to guide the next phase of executive operations.”

He declared that Governor Yusuf remains committed to transparency, effective service delivery, and prudent management of public resources in the best interest of the people of Kano State.