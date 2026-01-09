Assessing Sani administration in Kaduna State

SIR: Kaduna State occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s political and social landscape. As one of the country’s most diverse states, it reflects Nigeria’s broader challenges, ethnic plurality, religious sensitivity, security pressures, and economic inequality.

Over the years, governance in Kaduna has attracted national attention, not only because of its strategic importance but also due to the intensity of public debate surrounding policy choices and leadership style.

When Senator Uba Sani assumed office as governor in 2023, he inherited a state facing deep divisions, lingering insecurity, economic strain, and widespread public unease.

The period preceding his administration was marked by strong reforms and ambitious projects, but also by social tension, policy resistance, and strained relations between the government and segments of the population. Against this background, expectations were high, and the political environment was fragile.

Social cohesion and community relations

Two years into the Sani administration, one of the most noticeable changes under the current administration has been the tone of engagement with communities across Kaduna State. Historically, the state has experienced recurring ethno-religious tensions, often aggravated by political competition, land disputes, and mistrust between communities and government institutions. These divisions were particularly pronounced in the years leading up to 2023.

The Sani administration has placed visible emphasis on reconciliation, dialogue, and inclusion. Rather than relying solely on policy directives from the centre, the government has encouraged consultations with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community elders, youth groups, and civil society organisations. Regular town-hall meetings and stakeholder engagements have become a defining feature of the administration’s approach.

Within this context, what has come to be described by observers as the “Kaduna Peace Model” has emerged as a notable governance innovation. The model prioritises early engagement, conflict prevention, and continuous dialogue across communal, religious, and political lines.

Since the assumption of office by the current administration, Kaduna State has recorded no major ethno-religious conflict, a significant development given the state’s history of recurrent communal violence.

The peace framework has been applied not only in urban and peri-urban settings but also in areas previously associated with persistent insecurity and social fragmentation. Communities in parts of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, and Igabi local government areas, long affected by banditry and violence, have experienced relative calm. While security challenges have not disappeared entirely, the reduction in communal tensions has contributed to greater stability and everyday normalcy in these areas.

The perceived effectiveness of this peace-building approach has attracted attention beyond Kaduna State, with other states in the North-West reportedly studying the framework as a possible template for adaptation.

While long-term sustainability remains to be tested, the model underscores the role of dialogue-driven governance in managing diversity and reducing conflict in complex social environments.

Overall, these efforts have contributed to improved relations among communities that were previously suspicious of one another. Although structural drivers of tension remain, the atmosphere has become less confrontational, and public discourse has softened. This emphasis on inclusion has played a stabilising role in a state where social cohesion has often been fragile.

Security management and public safety

Security remains one of the most pressing challenges in Kaduna State. Banditry, kidnapping, rural violence, and communal clashes have affected several local government areas over the years, disrupting livelihoods and undermining public confidence. When the current administration took office, insecurity was already deeply entrenched.

The government’s response has combined security enforcement with community engagement. Coordination among security agencies has been strengthened, with improved collaboration between the military, police, intelligence services, and local vigilante structures. The administration has also invested in logistics, including patrol vehicles, communication tools, and support infrastructure.

At the same time, fiscal pressures, residual insecurity, and economic constraints persist. Progress is evident but remains a work in progress. The experience of Kaduna State between 2023 and 2025 highlights the importance of leadership style, public trust, and inclusive governance in managing complex societies.

As the administration continues, its ability to translate peace and stability into sustainable economic and institutional development will remain central to the state’s long-term trajectory.

Prof. Abiodun Oluwadare is of the Department of Political Science, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.