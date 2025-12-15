2027: BAT Vanguard okays Tinubu for second term, plots 10 million votes nationwide

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Vanguard has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general election, unveiling a plan to mobilise no fewer than 10 million votes nationwide in support of his re-election.

The endorsement and vote target were announced by the Convener of BAT Vanguard, Hon. Sola Olofin, at the organisation’s End-of-Year Party and Special Recognition Awards 2026 held in Abuja under the theme “Standing Firm for Renewed Hope: The BAT Vanguard Mandate.”

Olofin said the group had commenced the expansion and strengthening of its grassroots structures across the country to deliver the targeted votes, describing the initiative as part of a broader mobilisation strategy ahead of the elections.

According to him, President Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated political courage through reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and repositioning the country for sustainable growth. He listed fiscal restructuring, subsidy rationalisation, monetary stabilisation, infrastructure expansion and the redesign of social investment programmes as key policy areas that have defined the administration’s first term.

“President Tinubu has taken bold decisions that previous administrations avoided. These reforms are gradually restoring confidence in Nigeria’s economic direction,” Olofin said.

He also commended the administration’s approach to national security, citing improved coordination among security agencies, intelligence-driven operations and increased public confidence in previously affected regions.

Beyond electoral mobilisation, Olofin disclosed that BAT Vanguard would, from 2026, embark on a structured monitoring and evaluation engagement with key Ministries, Departments and Agencies to support effective implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group also announced plans to roll out a nationwide social support programme targeting at least 50,000 vulnerable households, providing food items, school materials and basic welfare assistance.

Olofin expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for appointing him Chairman of the Management Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), noting that reforms under his leadership are focused on digital transformation, improved governance and rebuilding public trust in the social security system.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Diakpo Obire called for sustained civic mobilisation and grassroots engagement to deepen democratic participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obire described BAT Vanguard as a platform that bridges government policies and public understanding, noting that the organisation has promoted civic engagement across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory through town hall meetings, voter education, youth forums and digital advocacy.

While acknowledging that the administration’s reforms have posed challenges, he said they are necessary for building a more competitive economy and a more inclusive society, stressing that public understanding and grassroots support would remain critical as the country moves toward the 2027 polls.