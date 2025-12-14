2027: Obi cannot win 5% of votes in North, says Pastor Ashimolowo

The senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, has cast doubts on the electoral prospects of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, in the northern region ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Outside the Box, Ashimolowo suggested that Obi’s support in the north may be extremely limited.

“The chance of Peter Obi getting five per cent in 12 core Northern states will be a miracle because Nigeria has not healed,” he said. “He is a fantastic man, he is a gifted man, he could do well, he could achieve, he has proven himself but he can’t win 5 per cent in the north.”

Obi, who ran as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, finished third behind President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite the loss, he maintained strong support among younger voters and urban populations, with his supporters, known as the Obidients, indicating that he retains political momentum for future contests.

Preparations for the 2027 election are gaining pace, with Obi signalling interest in running again. However, his platform remains uncertain. He is part of a broader opposition coalition that includes Atiku Abubakar and other political figures seeking to challenge Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The coalition has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform, though it is unclear whether Obi will contest under the ADC or return to the Labour Party.

The ADC has acknowledged internal challenges in aligning potential presidential candidates. Party spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi told Arise Television’s The Morning Show that collaboration between Atiku and Obi presents a challenge, but not one that threatens democracy.

“I may not describe the situation in such superlative terms to say that it’s the greatest threat to democracy at the moment. But is it a conundrum? Yes. Is it a challenge? Yes. Is it something we are concerned about? Yes,” Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi explained that the ADC is not currently discussing presidential tickets, focusing instead on strengthening its nationwide structures.

“Nobody in the ADC at this time is having conversations about who the presidential candidates will be. We have so much work to do — to establish our real presence and be in a position to contest elections in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

He added that the party’s internal contest is not limited to Atiku and Obi, as several other aspirants have expressed interest.

“When we get to that point, we will try to engineer a consensus. Consensus is an option for us, but if we are unable to reach one, then we may open it up for everyone to contest,” Abdullahi noted.

Obi has previously stressed difficulties within the ADC-led coalition, citing unresolved issues such as zoning and rotation of major offices. While Atiku has formally joined the ADC, Obi has yet to register, leaving his pathway to a coalition ticket uncertain.