Accord Party issues certificate of return to Ekiti governorship candidate Falegan

The Accord Party has formally presented its Certificate of Return to Opeyemi David Falegan, its candidate for the June 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, signalling the start of his campaign preparations.

The presentation took place on Tuesday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja and was conducted by the party’s National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem.

Falegan emerged as the party’s flagbearer following the conduct of its governorship primary on 8 November 2025.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had previously fixed the schedule for party primaries in Ekiti State between 20 October and 10 November 2025, with the final list of candidates expected to be published on 19 January 2026.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, Mgbudem congratulated Falegan, highlighting his “resilience, resourcefulness, integrity, and political sagacity” as factors that earned him the party’s endorsement.

He said the primary results reflected a desire among party delegates for “competence, effective leadership, inclusive governance, unity, prosperity, and order in Ekiti State.”

“In the same way we have gathered for the presentation of the party’s Certificate of Return to His Excellency, Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan, we shall gather again at the INEC office for the presentation of the Certificate of Return for his victory in the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election. We are optimistic that Accord will win the election in the state,” Mgbudem said.

He also urged party members to sustain momentum following the recent defection of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to Accord, emphasising that the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in the Federal Capital Territory, Osun, and Ekiti would shape the party’s strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mgbudem charged Falegan to comply with the party’s constitution and manifesto in structuring his campaign team. “It should be inclusive and grassroots-oriented, as politics is local.

The campaign should be issue-based. We should maintain the highest democratic values, ethics, and ideals in tandem with the party’s Constitution and Manifesto. We do not have time for frivolities and politics of bitterness that will distract us from this campaign,” he said.

In his response, Falegan expressed gratitude to party delegates and outlined key areas of focus for his campaign, including agriculture, education, youth employment, and infrastructure.

He pledged to empower 1,000 youths monthly, totalling 48,000 over four years, and to repair major roads in the state within six months of assuming office.

“An average youth in Ekiti State is jobless, and even those with jobs are okada riders, which is really sad. We don’t just want to create jobs; we want to create entrepreneurs.

In my first four years, we will empower 48,000 youths. I will fix Ekiti’s major roads within six months. Many roads are poorly connected and have become death traps,” Falegan said.

He further criticised the current administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, describing the state government as being run “by ex-governors, for ex-governors.”

The presentation of the Certificate of Return formalises Falegan’s candidacy and signals Accord Party’s intent to actively contest the June 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State.