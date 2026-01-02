Akpabio withdraws defamation cases against Natasha, others

In a dramatic New Year gesture, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has withdrawn all defamation lawsuits he had filed against several individuals, including Natasha Akpoti, signalling a move toward forgiveness and reconciliation as 2026 begins.



The announcement came yesterday at Sacred Heart Parish, Uyo, where Akpabio attended the New Year Mass.



The Senate President revealed that he had initiated nearly nine lawsuits over alleged slander and defamation, but a sermon by the Parish Priest, Very Rev Father Donatus Udoette, prompted him to reconsider.



“I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name. But I listened to the priest and suddenly realised he was talking to me, so I hereby direct my solicitors to withdraw all lawsuits against them,” Akpabio told the congregation.



Fr Udoette, who is also the Vicar-General of the Catholic Diocese of Uyo, had called on parishioners to let go of past hurts and embrace peace.

“All of us carry some luggage of pain and hurt. You have to let go if you want to move on,” he said.



The withdrawal of these suits, particularly those involving Natasha Akpoti, marks a fresh start for all parties and closes a chapter of high-profile legal battles that had drawn public attention.



Observers describe the move as a significant act of magnanimity, setting a tone of reconciliation and hope for the new year.