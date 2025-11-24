Atiku registration invalid, process done by unrecognised individuals — ADC

The national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday clarified the membership status of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, stating that his recent registration at the Jada 1 Ward in Jada Local Government Area was not conducted by officials recognised by the party’s national headquarters.

The party noted that it has repeatedly advised Atiku to complete his membership registration with the duly constituted and authentic ward executives in his locality, a step he has yet to take.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Christopher O. Okechukwu, the party described the development as a violation of its constitution and established procedures.

He said: “This registration was conducted through individuals who are not recognised by the ADC’s National Headquarters and therefore lack the authority to register new members.

“We have consistently urged Mr. Abubakar to complete his registration with the duly constituted and authentic party executives in his locality, a step he has yet to take.”

He appealed to the former Vice President and his associates to approach the situation with understanding, stressing that the ADC is not a vehicle for personal ambition but a movement committed to democratic renewal.

Okechukwu added, “The ADC national leadership finds this action to be inconsistent with the party’s constitution and procedures. We are concerned that it may be part of a broader strategy to leverage the ADC while awaiting reconciliation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a pattern we have observed in the past.

“We once again call on Mr. Abubakar to regularise his membership by registering with the officially recognised party leadership in his local government. Upon doing so, he will be afforded all rights and privileges as stipulated by the ADC constitution.

“The ADC is presently navigating a leadership dispute, with a case pending at the Federal High Court regarding the legitimacy of David Mark’s leadership. It is against this backdrop that coalition partners’ and Atiku Abubakar’s potential membership is being considered.

“However, we urge the former Vice President and his coalition partners to approach this moment with understanding. Our party is not merely a platform for individual ambition; it is a movement for democratic renewal.

“The ADC remains committed to transparency, democratic process, respect for the existing leadership structures, and the rules guiding the operation of the party. We look forward to a collaborative engagement to strengthen unity and stability within the ADC.”