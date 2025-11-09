Booth Party candidate demands sanctions for vote buyers, seeks disqualification of offending parties

The Booth Party governorship candidate in the Anambra State election, Okeke Chika Jerry, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute those involved in vote buying and disqualify political parties found complicit in the practice.

Speaking with journalists on the conduct of the poll, Okeke described vote buying as “a dangerous trend that continues to undermine Nigeria’s democracy,” insisting that the electoral body must demonstrate firmness to curb the act.

He said: “INEC should, as a matter of urgency, stop vote buying and prosecute those involved—especially party agents. The candidates who fund such practices should also be disqualified. That is the only way vote buying will stop in Nigeria.”

Okeke criticised major political parties for deploying large sums of money to influence voters, arguing that such actions diminish the credibility of the democratic process. “These big parties share huge amounts of money just to win elections. It is not a good omen for the image of our country,” he said.

He further called on INEC to use the Anambra election as a benchmark for future polls by ensuring transparency and strict adherence to electoral laws. “INEC should use the Anambra election to show Nigerians what to expect in the 2027 general elections. Anambra is the light of the nation, and this election should reflect that,” he stated.

Despite concerns about inducement, the Booth Party candidate commended INEC for what he described as visible improvements in the conduct of the exercise, citing early deployment of materials and the generally peaceful atmosphere in several polling units.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, winner of the election.

The Returning Officer, Professor Edoba Omoregie (SAN), said Soludo scored 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.

He added that although results were not recorded in six local government areas—Anambra West, Idemili North, Idemili South, Awka South, Ihiala, and Ekwusigo—the margin between the two leading candidates was sufficient for a declaration under the Electoral Act.

According to Omoregie, “The margin of difference between the scores made by the APGA candidate and the APC candidate was not enough to halt the declaration or call for a run-off. Professor Soludo met the legal requirements, having secured 25 percent of votes in at least two-thirds of the local government areas.”

He subsequently announced Soludo as the duly elected governor of Anambra State.